Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.42. 6,716,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,388. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.20. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.