Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hometrust Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 83,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,965. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,780.00. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

