Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

