Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

HON traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,429. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

