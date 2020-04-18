Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

