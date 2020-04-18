Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after buying an additional 551,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.32. 4,722,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,429. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average of $166.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

