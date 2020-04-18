Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,514,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 540,446 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,951,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 2,376,362 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,611,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 15,359,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,029,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

