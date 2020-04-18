Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 276,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,885,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 660,265 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,129,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

