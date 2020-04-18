Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Set at C$4.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) has been assigned a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.12.

TSE:HSE opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The business had revenue of C$4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

