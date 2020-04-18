Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.21.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 10,462,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 25.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 182,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $26,269,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

