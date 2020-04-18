Iberiabank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,141,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,355,340. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

