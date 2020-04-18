Iberiabank Corp Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.08. 3,179,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

