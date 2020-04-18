iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,002,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 926,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 640,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,919,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 584,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares during the period.

IBDM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.00. 186,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

