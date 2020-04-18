ICON Reaches Market Cap of $129.21 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OOOBTC, CoinTiger and DragonEX. ICON has a market cap of $129.21 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.02743774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00226847 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,831,267 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bitbns, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Upbit, ABCC, IDEX, CoinTiger, Huobi, Bithumb, COSS, Hotbit, DragonEX and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

