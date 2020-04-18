IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.16. 415,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,590. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $296.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

