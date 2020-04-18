Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.58. 1,274,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

