Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

