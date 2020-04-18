Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

NYSE ITW traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $158.58. 1,274,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

