Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $339.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.24.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.36. 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,985. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.