Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Imax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,206. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $620.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imax will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

