iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.07%.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMBI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

