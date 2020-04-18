Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.45 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report sales of $42.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported sales of $40.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $171.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.93 million to $174.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $173.17 million, with estimates ranging from $171.22 million to $174.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of IBCP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 103,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,408. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

