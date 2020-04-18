Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.64 ($22.84).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

