Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21, approximately 6,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 28,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

