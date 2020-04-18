Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.09, approximately 12,530 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.