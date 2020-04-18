Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.
NASDAQ:INGN traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 176,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,671. Inogen has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 933.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Inogen by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
