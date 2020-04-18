Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 176,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,671. Inogen has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 933.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Inogen by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

