Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Bank of America

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Inphi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Shares of IPHI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 807,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28. Inphi has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $97.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inphi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Inphi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inphi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

