InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Trading Down 22%

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s stock price fell 22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 20,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 20,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut InPlay Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.