Insider Selling: Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 857 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Workday stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,180. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average is $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.63.
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.
