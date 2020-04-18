Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.86 ($2.03) and last traded at A$2.85 ($2.02), 490,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.84 ($2.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $587.53 million and a P/E ratio of 23.97.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Integral Diagnostics’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Integral Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

