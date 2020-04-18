Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 8th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. FIX lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,368,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. The stock has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

