Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.36. 27,368,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.