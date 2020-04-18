Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 27,098,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

