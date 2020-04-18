International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,540,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.43. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

