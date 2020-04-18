International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Trading Down 25%

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) fell 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 30,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 45,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

International Prospect Ventures Company Profile (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

