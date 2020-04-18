Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Decreased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.36. 1,422,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,965. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.53. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

