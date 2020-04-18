Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 110.0% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.92 on Friday, reaching $265.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day moving average of $264.53. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

