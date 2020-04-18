Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Raised by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2,945.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,180 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,587 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 197,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 285,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,409. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

