Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. 2,305,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

