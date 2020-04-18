Investors Purchase High Volume of Jack in the Box Call Options (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,566 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 641 call options.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $511,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,860 shares of company stock worth $1,304,554 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

