Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,785 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 602 call options.
TWNK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,913. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $636,428.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at $636,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
