Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,785 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 602 call options.

TWNK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,913. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $636,428.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at $636,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

