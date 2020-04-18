Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Title from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Investors Title by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

