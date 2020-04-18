ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0226

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. ION has a total market cap of $288,028.61 and $89.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005858 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,635,156 coins and its circulating supply is 12,735,156 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

