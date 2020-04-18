Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 1,818,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,739. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

