IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Purchased by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,142,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 172,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

