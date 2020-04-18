Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,582 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 2,469,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

