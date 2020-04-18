iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Lessened by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $130,675,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,773,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,651. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9144 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.