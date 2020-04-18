iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 165.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692,570 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

