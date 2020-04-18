iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692,570 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.