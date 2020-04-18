iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 711,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,716,000 after buying an additional 622,526 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after buying an additional 591,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,053,000 after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,729,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,375,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

